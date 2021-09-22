Authorities say a Hood County man was killed by a cougar. Texas wildlife experts say it’s impossible
With a mountain lion skull tucked safely under his arm, Mike Bodenchuk walked more than a mile across downtown Fort Worth to the medical examiner’s office. A federal wildlife expert with more than four decades of experience, Bodenchuk had been asked to help with a death investigation. The body of a 28-year-old man found dead four days earlier was already on an exam table when he arrived.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 1