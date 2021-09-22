Virtual Presentation: Hudson Valley Ruins

In an effort to raise awareness for the plight of neglected historic sites in the New York's Hudson Valley, co-authors and photographers Thomas Rinaldi and Robert Yasinsac offer a glimpse at some of the region's forgotten cultural treasures. Many of these buildings are listed on the National Register of Historical Places, and a few are even National Historical Landmarks. But, in spite of their significance, these structures have been allowed to decay and in some cases, to disappear altogether.