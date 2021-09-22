Welcome to this gorgeous sun-filled, 2-level ranch/rambler in Lanham featuring 4 bedrooms + 2 baths and plentiful parking (detached 2-car garage and 6 car driveway). Meticulously maintained and fully renovated, no detail has been overlooked. Top to bottom kitchen (2018) and bathroom (2021) renovation!! Newly refinished solid hardwood floors, open floor plan, custom crown moldings, Samsung kitchen appliances (refrigerator, electric oven/range, exhaust range hood, and dishwasher), wine/beverage fridge, sparkling white quartz countertops, keyless front and back door smart locks, and much more. The main level hosts a living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, 3 bedrooms with a fully remodeled bathroom. The finished lower level has a large recreation space perfect for working from home, or it can be used as a media room and/or flex-space. The lower level also has 1 bedroom, a full bathroom, a dedicated space for laundry and a utility room. This home has a beautiful front yard and back yard - perfect for enjoying the outdoors, gardening or hosting a BBQ. The yard is completely fenced in, and the back yard has new pavers that were recently installed in the back patio. This home also has a newly installed rain water collection tank perfect saving you money to water your backyard/garden! This property is just a short 4-minute drive to the Seabrook MARC-Penn Train Station, an 8-minute WALK to restaurants and local amenities, and a 10-minute drive to over 40 restaurants!! 30-45 minutes from BWI and DCA. 8-Minute drive to Capitol Beltway (I-495) and 10-minutes from Washington, DC - Welcome home!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO