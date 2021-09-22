11-year-old pistol-whipped man while mom carjacked him, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 11-year-old boy is accused of pistol-whipping a man during a carjacking in St. Louis’ Vandeventer neighborhood. The 48-year-old victim said he agreed to drive a woman and her son to the 4200 block of Page around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. When the trio arrived, the woman allegedly grabbed the keys from the car’s ignition while her son hit the man in the head multiple times with a gun. The woman then forced the man from his 2017 Nissan Roque, entered it and drove off.