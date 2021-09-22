CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old pistol-whipped man while mom carjacked him, St. Louis police say

By Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 11-year-old boy is accused of pistol-whipping a man during a carjacking in St. Louis’ Vandeventer neighborhood. The 48-year-old victim said he agreed to drive a woman and her son to the 4200 block of Page around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. When the trio arrived, the woman allegedly grabbed the keys from the car’s ignition while her son hit the man in the head multiple times with a gun. The woman then forced the man from his 2017 Nissan Roque, entered it and drove off.

Comments / 74

Lonnie Allen
5d ago

Sounds like those primitive tribalism people again. No wonder hundreds of thousands of mostly White citizens has moved out / fleeing America murder capital. And the predators of the dangerous concrete jungles of St Louis.

Reply(41)
17
Lovely Lyric
5d ago

My husband was nice enough onece to give three ppl a ride home & right before he pulled up to drop them off one of the girls was on the phone with someone & they were stalling to get out of the car. All the sudden this guy runs up & pistol whips my husband in the head, then held the gun to his head, it was a revolver & my husband could see there was no bullets in it, so he fought him & got pistol whipped again.The guy grabbed his wallet & tried to get the keys out of the ignition, my husband was backing up & the guy fell off the car. He took off, luckily my husband was smart enough to put his money in his sock before he let the ppl in the car, cuz you can't trust anyone even if you're trying to be nice. He had to have 30 Staples in his head & they never caught the ppl. Of course cuz they never catch anyone in St. Louis. It sure seems like that anyway. If that guy would have had bullets in his gun my husband would be deax now, & all bcuz he was just trying to be nice & give them a ride

Reply(4)
8
Debbie Dace
4d ago

Disgusting and nothing's being done about it. Cops will get a brutality charge if they do what's needed. Kid's 11years old. When they get them parent should get parenting against as well other charges. The kid should be charged as an adult.

Reply
3
 

