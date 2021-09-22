‘The Tsugua Diaries’ Trailer: The Portugese Drama Tells A Lockdown Story With A Structural Twist
Let’s be real, the COVID pandemic has lasted more than 18 months. And over that time, Hollywood has been shutdown and reopened, with many filmmakers actually already writing, filming, and releasing features that feature the pandemic as a plot point. That is to say, it’s a little overdone, already. However, “The Tsugua Diaries” might actually be the pandemic project that adds a little spice to the bland lockdown film stew.theplaylist.net
