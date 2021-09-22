3 national treasure comedians talk shop as Moontower Comedy Festival takes to the Austin stage

The Moontower Comedy Festival this week is bringing more than 100 comedians to Austin, many for their first live shows since the pandemic shuttered venues. CultureMap extended a warm welcome to three of our favorite comics in the lineup for chats about comedy philosophies, support from family, and confusing fashion choices. The festival runs Wednesday, September 22 through Saturday, September 25, with shows taking place at the Paramount Theatre, as well as other venues around town. Get badges and see standalone ticket options at austintheatre.org.