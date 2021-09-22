Royal Caribbean Revises Check-In Window for Cruises
Royal Caribbean has revised the check-in window for cruises to make sure that guests have the latest, most up-to-date health info available before their sailing. The check-in window for Royal Caribbean cruises has been condensed from 90 days down to 45 days before the cruise. The cruise line recommends that all guests download the Royal Caribbean app so their check-in process will be streamlined and so that they can take advantage of enhanced features.cruisefever.net
Comments / 0