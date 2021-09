Used car prices are insane right now. Between pandemic-related delays and a global microchip shortage, new cars are hard to come by, driving the price of used models through the roof. One auto sector that didn’t need any help from the pandemic or microchips, however, is classic cars. We’re including rad-era cars here, too, which includes anything from the 1980s and 1990s. Prices for these vehicles were on a steep upward trajectory way before the pandemic started, and this 1987 GMC Sierra is a good (sad) example of where we’ve ended up.

