Khloe Kardashian Proves Even Her Pizza Comes With a Designer Label in a Louis Vuitton Bustier & Classic Heels

By Claudia Miller
 5 days ago
Khloe Kardashian proved that even her pizza comes in designer boxes.

The media personality is hosting another major luxury giveaway with Scott Disick this week, sharing a preview of the collection on her Instagram page. Posing amongst Louis Vuitton totes and luggage, Khloe also snacked on a pizza in a branded box, captioning the post: “Eating PIZZA from a cardboard box is so last year.”

For the post, the Good American founder modeled an LV-coated bustier bralette contrasted by black high-rise leggings and a classic black pump.

Earlier this week, Khloe continued her streak of stylish athleisure with a few special guests in tow yesterday.

The television personality joined Tristan Thompson and their 3-year-old daughter True Thomspon for an outing in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. Together, the trio opted for relaxed attire with Khloe modeling a sleeveless top and classic black leggings and Tristan opting for a graphic tee and athletic shorts.

On her feet, the Good American founder herself rounded out her casual attire with her new go-to pair of buzzy sneakers from Nike and Off-White. The Off-White x Nike Air Presto sneaker debuted in August 2018 and combines a series of deconstructed elements.

As for Khloe Kardashian herself, her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not the reality television star can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the social media personality founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and now shoes.

Channel Khloe Kardashian in these similar sneakers.

Click through the gallery for a look at Khloe Kardashian’s style over the years.

lana parker
4d ago

i think Chloe Kardashian resembles ugly step sister in Shrek and also looks like Chewbacca in star wars

11
Deborah Ortega
4d ago

I'm annoyed that she's now hosting candy crush she just cured my addiction no longer interested in playing!!

5
Daniele Simas
4d ago

why do they always do something on Facebook and Instagram what about if people don't have Facebook on Instagram how they supposed to answer to win anything

4
Footwear News

Simone Biles Cheers on Jonathan Owens in a Graphic Tee, Skinny Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

Simone Biles sets her sights on comfortability with her latest look. The 19-time gold World Championships medalist posted a photo set of her and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, before game time on Instagram yesterday. For the look, Biles sported a distressed white crop that had a bright graphic splashed across the front, paired with mid-wash skinny jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) On her feet, Biles donned a pair of chunky, white Puma platform sneakers that she’s very fond of. The shoes have a thick, lug-sole and feature...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Stormi Webster Invade New York Fashion Week With Pregnant Mom Kylie Jenner

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Belly-Baring Looks at New York Fashion Week. Fashion is in their jeans. Good thing a denim-clad Stormi Webster is ready to teach her younger sibling all about style. The fashionable three-year-old got a private tour of New York Fashion Week thanks to mom Kylie Jenner. From a trip to the toy store to luxe limo rides, Stormi was all smiles alongside Kylie in a series of snaps shared on Friday, Sept. 10.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Mystery Met Gala Date Revealed

Kim Kardashian's mystery date to the 2021 Met Gala is a mystery no longer! While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum initially had people thinking she had reunited with Kanye West when taking to the red carpet in fully-masked attire, the man on her arm Monday was not her estranged husband, but designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North is a ‘Full Goth Girl’ Now

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest Kim Kardashian opened up about the differences between her and Kanye West’s four children. In the interview, Kim revealed that their oldest daughter, eight-year-old North, has developed an edgy side: “North is like goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Holds Hands With Offset While Wearing $2k Miu Miu Sweat Suit In NYC — Photos

Wall Street calls for Miu Miu: Cardi B rocked pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching coat while in New York with husband Offset this week. Cardi B opted for a high-fashion comfortable-casual look while out in New York with husband Offset on Monday, Aug. 30. The rapper, 28, rocked bubblegum pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching jacket to support her partner, 29, as he rang the NASDAQ bell to celebrate Reservoir — the independent music rights company that owns the catalogs to Offset and his hip hop trio Migos‘ music — going public. There for support, Cardi paired her look with white sneakers and a series of jewels, as seen in the photos HERE.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

