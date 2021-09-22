CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Laser Pointing Arrests

Tampa, Florida
Tampa, Florida
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPEp1_0c4RHgLo00

The Tampa Police Department had two separate laser incidents this past weekend which affected both Law Enforcement helicopter pilots and commercial aviation pilots.

Arrests were made in both cases.

On 9-17-2021 at 10:08 p.m., Tampa Police Helicopter pilots were flying over the I-4 / I-275 interchange, when they were targeted by a green laser. They quickly changed their flight path to protect their vision. The laser was coming from the downtown area.

Officers aimed the camera to the location where they believed the laser was coming from and within seconds, they were again targeted with the green laser. The pilots notified Tampa Air Traffic Control tower, Tampa PD Dispatch, and officers on the ground. The subject holding the laser targeted the helicopter several times, for several seconds each time, which made it difficult to maintain normal flight attitude.

The suspect was sitting in Curtis Hixon Park (600 Ashley Dr) next to another subject. Pilots could clearly see the suspect, identified as Gerald Perez D.O..B - 03/29/2000, was the only one who targeted them with the laser.

Perez continued to point the laser at the helicopter as ground units worked to locate him. Perez was located and taken into custody. #21-397396

On 9-18-2021 around 10 p.m., Tampa Air Traffic Control tower advised all aircraft in the area to beware of someone pointing a laser. Air traffic control advised a Cessna that flew over the airport, had just been targeted by a green laser. Air traffic control directed LEO helicopter pilots to the area and within minutes, they were targeted by a green laser from a residential neighborhood.

Officers captured the incident on camera and began recording. They zoomed in the camera and were able to pinpoint which house the laser came from. Officers saw a subject in front of the house, sometimes standing, and sometimes sitting on a chair, just outside the garage. The subject, later identified as Dhaneshwar Sahadeo D.O.B. - 05/21/1988, pointed the laser at the helicopter several times.

Officers directed Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office patrol units to the house on 6807 Burke St. Deputies made contact Sahadeo and took him into custody. #21-398880

Both cases remain under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Aircraft#Tampa Police Helicopter#Tampa Air Traffic Control#Tampa Pd Dispatch#Cessna#Leo#Dhaneshwar Sahadeo#Hillsborough Co#Sheriff S Office
Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida

32
Followers
168
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa (US: /ˈtæmpə/) is a major city that serves as the county seat of Hillsborough County, Florida, United States. It is on the west coast of Florida on Tampa Bay, near the Gulf of Mexico. Tampa is the largest city in the Tampa Bay area. With an estimated population of 399,700 in 2019, Tampa is the 48th most-populous city in the U.S. and the third-largest city in Florida after Miami and Jacksonville. The bay's port is the largest in the state, near downtown's Channel District. Bayshore Boulevard runs along the bay and is east of the historic Hyde Park neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy