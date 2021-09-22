Motorcyclist critically injured in west Las Vegas collision

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in the western Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night. A 22-year-old Las Vegas man was riding a 2008 Honda motorcycle southbound on North Torrey Pines Drive when he failed to stop at a red traffic signal at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard, police said in a news release. The motorcycle struck a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 38-year-old woman as she was making a left turn onto West Lake Mead. The driver of the Hyundai was making the turn as the light cycled from yellow to red.