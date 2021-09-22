CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Department Sues to Block Domestic Alliance Between American Airlines and JetBlue

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Justice, together with Attorneys General in six states and the District of Columbia, sued Tuesday in the District of Massachusetts to block a series of agreements between American Airlines and JetBlue through which the two airlines will consolidate their operations in Boston and New York City. The civil antitrust complaint alleges that this extensive combination, which they call the “Northeast Alliance,” will not only eliminate important competition in these cities, but will also harm air travelers across the country by significantly diminishing JetBlue’s incentive to compete with American elsewhere, further consolidating an already highly concentrated industry.

