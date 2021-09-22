Used car buying advice needed.

With ongoing supply chain shortages making it harder and harder to get your hands on a new car, many are turning to the used market. In particular, the used Tesla market has exploded recently. Some pre-owned Model Ys are now selling for $15,000 more than what they cost new, meanwhile a few Model S Plaid owners are trying to make profits in excess of $25,000 on their cars. That said, good deals can still be found – especially for the Model 3 and Model X, as well as older Model S’. So, if you can’t wait a few months and want your Tesla now, or else are chasing after something affordable (a 2014/15 Model S perhaps?), there’s a number of things you need to look out for. YouTuber and Tesla repair shop owner Rich Rebuilds lets us know, via E For Electric.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO