CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Used car buying advice needed.

By herndon teach Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm in need of a used car and don't mind driving a long distance to pick up the vehicle. With that said, I hesitate to buy from a distant dealer because I can't lay eyes on the vehicle before making the trip. Have you gone through this process before and how did you manage to "see" the car before the purchase?

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownnewstc.com

How to buy a new car fob

The modern, high-tech remote keys for our vehicles are amazing. They can, not only start your car, but lock and unlock the doors, open the trunk, and help you find your car at the mall by flashing lights or blowing the horn. Some of us didn’t really want or need the extra “bells and whistles”, but you can’t buy a car today with an old-fashioned, inexpensive key that will “only” start your car.
CARS
theridgewoodblog.net

What To Look For When Buying A Used Car

If you’re in the market for a new car, chances are it will take you hours to find just one that meets your needs. You might even spend days shopping around before finally settling on the perfect ride. But if you’d rather not drive yourself crazy, there is an easier way: buy used! A little research can go a long way toward finding the right fit for your budget and lifestyle. Here are some of our favorite tips for buying a used car.
BUYING CARS
thekatynews.com

How To Buy A Car Out Of State

Buying a car out of state can be cheaper than buying it in your home state, but there are some things to consider before you buy. Although it can save you money, you can incur additional costs if you’re not careful enough. If you’re thinking about looking for cars in another state, take these steps first so that you don’t get ripped off.
BUYING CARS
Mount Vernon News

Buying: Junk Cars, Trucks and Vans

For your Junk Cars, Trucks and Vans. FREE Pick up... and stay in the know on what's happening in Knox County, delivered Weds & Saturday to your inbox.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Long Distance#Driving
insideevs.com

Rich Rebuilds Gives Advice On Buying A Used Tesla In 2021

With ongoing supply chain shortages making it harder and harder to get your hands on a new car, many are turning to the used market. In particular, the used Tesla market has exploded recently. Some pre-owned Model Ys are now selling for $15,000 more than what they cost new, meanwhile a few Model S Plaid owners are trying to make profits in excess of $25,000 on their cars. That said, good deals can still be found – especially for the Model 3 and Model X, as well as older Model S’. So, if you can’t wait a few months and want your Tesla now, or else are chasing after something affordable (a 2014/15 Model S perhaps?), there’s a number of things you need to look out for. YouTuber and Tesla repair shop owner Rich Rebuilds lets us know, via E For Electric.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Used car buying guide: Mercedes-Benz 190

The Merc 190 is a satisfying, classy, everyday saloon that was built to last, which is why there are still so many good ones around today. If you’re looking to buy a reliable, modern classic or a daily driver with a difference, then relax: you’ve just found it. The Mercedes- Benz 190 is an old-school Merc of unimpeachable quality designed to sell in big numbers. (Almost two million were sold during its 11-year run, from 1982 to 1993.) Mercedes spent over £600 million developing the model, declaring the result to be “massively over-engineered”, a phrase that should be music to the ears of anyone seeking a 190 today.
BUYING CARS
twollow.com

Is It Better To Buy A Used Or New Vehicle?

Should you buy a used or new vehicle? Is it smarter to save costs and compromise on some of the benefits of a new car? Or does it make more sense to choose a car that has never been on the road before?. What are the pros of buying used:
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
lifewire.com

How to Use a Car Diagnostic Tool

In the past, car diagnostic tools were prohibitively expensive. Before 1996, an independent technician could expect to pay thousands of dollars for a tool that was compatible with only a single vehicle make. Even after the introduction of onboard diagnostics II (OBD-II), professional scan tools continued to cost thousands of dollars.
RETAIL
apppicker.com

TrueCar Used Cars and New Cars

It's really quite incredible just how much new cars cost and what's even more incredible is how over-priced they actually are. TrueCar claims to have saved more than $1 billion off the MSRP. This app is the mobile version of the very popular website that has helped to sell more than 1,000,000 vehicles to its members.
TECHNOLOGY
sportswar.com

Buy a nice used truck 🙄

Ok, you are sole Mega Millions winner (432M) - what do you do srsly? -- FfxStationHokie 09/21/2021 1:42PM. 1-Find out if winners can remain anonymous. 2-Hire the best Tax lawyer. 3- -- HokieNLot11 09/21/2021 3:25PM. Commit suicide without a will and let the lawyers fight it out? NO? Ok --...
HOBBIES
WDEF

Protecting yourself from unknowingly buying a flooded used car

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-“You don’t want to settle you want to be able to get something that you’re ultimately going to be able to use and serve your needs but if you’re really fixated on a specific make model color and trim in today’s market you’re going to probably have to pay a lot of money when you finally find it,” said Executive analyst iSeeCars.com Karl Brauer.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
AL.com

How to avoid being duped into buying a flood-damaged used car

If you are searching for a used car, be sure to check for flood damage from the recent storms brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) issued a release last week warning prospective used-car buyers to be careful when making a purchase to ensure they aren’t being tricked into buying a damaged vehicle.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This Street-Legal Porsche Prototype Started Life as a Le Mans-Grade Race Car. Now It Can Be Yours.

You could soon own a street-legal version of the car that helped Porsche own endurance racing during the ‘80s and early ‘90s. An ultra-rare 1991 Porsche Koenig Specials C62 was just listed for sale on Issimi. The outrageous-looking speed machine may not be in mint condition, but it’s hard to think of a better car in which to recreate the feeling of racing at Le Mans. Porsche racers took home the top prize at the 24 Hours of Le Mans every year from 1981 and 1987. Much of this dominance can be traced to two cars, the 956 and its successor, the 962....
CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Has Great Advice When Dealing With Flood Cars, Trucks

Consumer Reports and Torque News have some good advice for dealing with flood cars in the wake of recent hurricanes and heavy rains. With Tropical Depression, Nicholas still deluging the Gulf Coast, more cars than ever are in danger of becoming flood vehicles. Flood vehicles are cars and trucks totaled by insurers because of their exposure to flood water. In the first part of this report, Torque News Looks At Flood Cars And Their Problems. It is an in-depth piece.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy