Reading that about a Minnesota Vikings kicker is a rarity, especially in a contest that went down to the wire. And Joseph was about the only aspect of the game that was perfect as the Vikings clumsily lost to the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 27-24 in Week 1. Minnesota was flagged for 17 penalties (with 12 accepted by Cincinnati), gutting any offensive momentum, particularly in the first half. But when Minnesota did cease the incessant infractions, quarterback Kirk Cousins guided the enterprise to a number of points, 24, that wins most Vikings games coached by Mike Zimmer.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO