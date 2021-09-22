CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine

By ORDER REPRINT
Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn influential panel of advisers to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention convened on Wednesday to debate which Americans should get COVID-19 booster shots and when — a question that has proved more contentious than the Biden administration apparently expected. The meeting came days after a different advisory...

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Americans#White House
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

Here’s how many people have really died from COVID-19 in the US

The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

The FDA rejected Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) booster shot recommendation for the general public in order to place greater focus on inoculating the unvaccinated populations and collecting more data on booster shots, Meghan FitzGerald, adjunct associate professor of health policy and management at Columbia University, told Yahoo Finance Live. Though the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy