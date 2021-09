If the pre-season was strange because it seemed like there were more injuries to players in key positions, Week 1 was also bizarre in its own right. Most of my teams that were favored to win ended up losing, whereas most of my teams that were big underdogs won quite comfortably. This tells you that the NFL is back and that anything can happen. When Elijah Mitchell gets more PPR points than Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliot, and Aaron Jones combined, even without a reception, that says a lot. Van Jefferson outscored Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, and Justin Jefferson. He only had two receptions.

