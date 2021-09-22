Raymond A. Parker
Raymond A. “Ray” Parker, 94, of Hernando, Fla. and W. Chatham, passed away September 14, 2021 at his home. Ray bravely served his country as a member of the United States Army during WWII. Graveside services for Ray will be conducted on Monday, October 11, 2021at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. Full military honors will be rendered. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, Fla.capecodchronicle.com
