Wandering minds and dysfunctional emotions
Most of us experience the world in two different states of mind. In one, we're attentive and focused on what we're doing, and in the other we wander through our mental landscape. These states of mind wandering occur 30 to 50 percent of our daily lives says Dr. Effie Pereira, the inaugural Lupina Foundation Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Faculty of Arts. While science has studied states of attention for over a century, mind wandering remains a lot less understood, she adds.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0