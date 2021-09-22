Why is it taking so long to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids?
Many parents are wondering when their young children will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Now that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been shown to be safe and highly effective in young children aged 5 to 11 years, some hope has arrived. In the Q&A below, vaccine expert Dr. David Lo of the School of Medicine at the University of California, Riverside, answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children.medicalxpress.com
