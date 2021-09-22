Multiple bacteria types found to contribute to bone loss in gum disease
Mouths are filthy, harboring the second largest microbiome of the human body. Some bacteria can help break down food, among other responsibilities; other bacteria can travel into the mouth on food, fingers, pen caps and more to contribute to gum disease and other oral infections. More than good or bad bacteria, researchers have now unveiled that positive and negative bacterium are responsible for periodontitis symptoms—Gram-positive and Gram-negative, that is.medicalxpress.com
