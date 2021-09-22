CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Multiple bacteria types found to contribute to bone loss in gum disease

By Tokyo University of Agriculture, Technology
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMouths are filthy, harboring the second largest microbiome of the human body. Some bacteria can help break down food, among other responsibilities; other bacteria can travel into the mouth on food, fingers, pen caps and more to contribute to gum disease and other oral infections. More than good or bad bacteria, researchers have now unveiled that positive and negative bacterium are responsible for periodontitis symptoms—Gram-positive and Gram-negative, that is.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces Cancer Risk By 40%

Taking this supplement can fight cancer and greatly reduce the risk of dying from the disease. Daily supplementation of cholecalciferol, also known as vitamin D3, can reduce the risk of fatal cancer by nearly 40 percent. The link between vitamin D and cancer has captivated experts’ mind for years. People...
CANCER
Woman's World

This Healthy Oil Can Help Fight Inflammation, Joint Pain, and Skin Aging

As we get older, it’s in our best interest to eat a healthy diet. Aging makes us more susceptible to conditions like heart disease and diabetes, not to mention cosmetic issues like wrinkles. Getting the right nutrients can help us protect ourselves. And since healthy fats are one of the most important nutrients for aging adults, consuming foods like sesame oil is a good option.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Disease#Bone Resorption#Bone Remodeling#Bacteria#Bone Loss
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

This Common Drug for Memory Loss May Also Help Restore Eye Sight

We often think of our medications as treating just one ailment. But wouldn’t it be nice if some of them did double duty?. Citicoline, a drug that is naturally found in the body, is commonly used to treat a number of brain injuries and illnesses. For quite some time, doctors have prescribed it for strokes, vascular dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and general aging of the brain. Patients usually see improvement when taking the drug because the body uses it to create and repair cell membranes and lower the presence of free radicals, as noted in the Clinical Interventions in Aging Journal. (Free radicals, which are unstable molecules, can damage cells in the body and are associated with aging and illness.)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Not Drinking Enough Water, Say Dietitians

Drinking enough water should be one of the easier nutrition habits to be consistent with. After all, it doesn't require any preparation and is generally easily accessible; however, it is one of the wellness habits I see adults struggle with the most. Water makes up about 60% of the adult human body and is essential to so many vital functions and reactions that are constantly occurring in your body at any given time. So, what happens when you don't drink enough water? The list here is long, but one major side effect of inadequate water intake is heat illness.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

A Worrying Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Over half the people in the study had a vitamin B12 deficiency. Depression and lethargy can be signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency, research finds. Vitamin B12 deficiency is easy to rectify with supplements or by dietary changes. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to...
HEALTH
cchwyo.org

Signs & Symptoms of Peripheral Artery Disease

In recognition of National Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month, the health experts at CCH are here to share some symptoms that may suggest the presence of this cardiovascular disease. What is Peripheral Artery Disease?. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a form of cardiovascular disease caused by atherosclerosis, which is the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Deficiency Increases COVID-19 Risk

Being low in the vitamin puts these workers at higher risk of catching COVID-19. Having sufficient vitamin D levels is linked to a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, research finds. Healthcare workers with low levels of vitamin D were more likely to be infected. Low vitamin D levels were linked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bctv.org

Learn 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking, and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. The Alzheimer’s Association® partnered with Penn State Extension to provide 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease education program to help people recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

Study suggests Alzheimer’s ‘could be stopped’ with oxygen therapy

Could simple oxygen therapy be enough to reverse the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia?. The illness is known to cause brain cells and neural connections to degenerate and die, leading to memory loss and other important mental functions. But a new, small-scale study by researchers at...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy