CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middletown, OH

Middletown school bus window shot with BB or pellet gun

By Rick McCrabb | Journal-News
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPPXQ_0c4RGLlC00

A school bus transporting Middletown Prep Academy students had its back window shot by a BB or pellet gun Tuesday afternoon, according to the Middletown City School District.

No one was hurt on the bus. Middletown school district buses are used to transport students to surrounding school districts.

“Our children’s safety, whether students in our schools or elsewhere, remains our utmost priority,” the district said in a release posted on its website.

Middletown police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-425-7704.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Middletown, OH
Education
Middletown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#School Districts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Two people found dead in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Two people were found dead in North Fairmount Wednesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police. Police said they found the bodies of two unidentified people at 1640 Pulte Street. The investigation focused heavily on a brown van parked on Pulte Street, which police later towed away. Concerned neighbors in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy