What’s behind the increase in plastic and cosmetic surgery?

By Progress Notes Editors
bcm.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest annual statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, nearly $16.7 billion was spent on cosmetic procedures in the U.S. in 2020. The poll also revealed that 11% of women surveyed said they are more interested in cosmetic plastic surgery or non-surgical procedures now than before COVID-19 – and the figure is even higher among women who have already had surgery or a procedure.

