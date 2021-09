Italian death metal band Vomit The Soul is back for the first time since 2009 with a new single "Cold", and a new album of the same name out November 12. "After years of waiting, we are super excited to release the first album single, ‘Cold’. This song hits you hard as hell, while keeping the Vomit The Soul classic groove; it’s a dark sound but catchy at the same time, as we like it," said the band.

