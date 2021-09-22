Newport man charged with child abuse after four-year-old suffers from head injury
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Newport man was arrested for child abuse in Newport, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 19, Matthew David Langley, 31, of Newport was arrested. Detectives responded to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City after a four-year-old child was transported by EMS. The child was suffering from a severe head injury and was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.www.wnct.com
Comments / 5