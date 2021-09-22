CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquakes

La Palma volcano eruption ‘could last three months’ as 12-metre high wall of lava bears down on village

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obeXL_0c4RDoGm00

A volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma which sent rivers of lava burning a path through homes and villages could last for a further three months, experts have warned.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) said it based its calculation on the length of previous eruptions on the archipelago. Like the latest eruption, historic volcanic events have been followed by heavy lava flows and lasting seismic activity.

The institute reported that Tuesday night saw a strong increase in the number of smaller eruptions that hurl rocks high into the air. By Wednesday, Involcan said the volcano had become “more explosive with a large amount of ash in the atmosphere”.

Authorities say that dangers still lie ahead for residents, including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain.

Since last Sunday's eruption, powerful rivers of unstoppable lava – up to 12m high – have swallowed up 185 buildings and now covers 154 hectares.

Todoque – the last village between the approaching lava and the Atlantic Ocean – could be swallowed up by the molten rock.

Some 1,000 people were evacuated late on Tuesday from the area, bringing the total number of evacuated people to around 6,000.

The meeting of the lava, which has a temperature exceeding 1,000C, with a body of water could cause explosions and produce clouds of toxic gas.

Emergency services on the island attempted on Tuesday to divert some of the lava by using front-loaders to clear a path for the molten rock to follow, hoping to steer it away from properties. Officials said they didn't know if it would work.

The volcano has also been spewing out between 8,000 and 10,500 tonnes of sulfur dioxide – which also affects the lungs – every day, the Volcanology Institute said.

Additional reporting by AP

Related
natureworldnews.com

Officials Issue Red Alert for U.S. Volcano Due to Impending Explosions

The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
ENVIRONMENT
La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

Strong earthquake swarm under Cumbre Vieja volcano, Canary Islands

A strong earthquake swarm started under Cumbre Vieja volcano, La Palma, Canary Islands at 03:18 UTC on September 11, 2021. From the beginning of the seismic series until 08:00 UTC on September 13, a total of 1 570 earthquakes have been detected, of which 354 were located. 315 earthquakes have been detected (90 located) to 17:45 UTC on September 12.
ENVIRONMENT
Mental_Floss

Blow Hard: 11 of the Biggest Volcanic Eruptions of All Time

For hard evidence of nature’s ability to erupt into catastrophic disaster, look no further than the volcano. These metaphorical portals to hell, which currently number about 1500 globally, not only spew volcanic ash and lava, but can radically alter the climate and the course of world events. Most are stratovolcanoes—cone-shaped...
SCIENCE
dailynewsen.com

The eruption of the Old Summit Volcano in La Palma forces to evacuate thousands of people

The eruption that was afraid for days in La Palma was produced on Sunday at 15.15 hours and has caused massive evictions. With a ston-type eruption (by the STROMBOLI volcano), characterized by alternating explosions with periods of calm, Old Summit began to expel tons of lava by eight mouths and two fissures separated by 200 meters from each other.
SPAIN
The Weather Channel

Lava Enters Populated Area in Spain's Canary Islands During Eruption (PHOTOS)

Lava has destroyed more than 100 homes since the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption on Sunday on the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from four villages. The lava was mostly flowing in unpopulated areas, but was gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

’20ft wall of lava’ from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea

No injuries are expected after the eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma. Giant rivers of lava are sliding slowly but relentlessly towards the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island, destroying everything in their path while prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties. The eruption occurred on Sunday...
EUROPE
BBC

Canary Islands: Firefighters retreat as volcano intensifies

Firefighters on the Spanish Island of La Palma have retreated due to intensifying volcanic explosions. The Cumbre Vieja volcano started erupting on Sunday with thousands evacuated and more than 350 homes destroyed. On Friday, authorities in three more towns told residents to evacuate. A thick plume of smoke now extends...
WORLD
deseret.com

This volcano in Spain erupted and spewed lava everywhere

A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, spewing lava into the air and into rivers toward houses and villages on the island, per Reuters. Close to 5,000 people were evacuated because of the lava. Per ABC News, there were no injuries to anyone in the area reported yet.
EUROPE
