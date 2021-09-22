CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
92 New Positive Cases Reported Last Week in Rochester Schools

By Jessica Williams
 6 days ago
Last week was an interesting week for students and staff at Rochester Public Schools. If you missed it, kids were stealing some essentials, like soap and toilet paper (and I'll say it, they were committing crimes in our schools) thanks to a TikTok challenge. While all of the stealing was happening, COVID numbers continued to rise and the number of positive cases within the district went from 39 the week before to 92 during the week of September 13th to 19th. 25 schools and/or departments are now impacted in our district. You can see a more detailed breakdown below.

