Infrastructure Bill Cryto Language Remains Unchanged As It Heads To Vote
The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill – yes, the one that has all of crypto up in arms over its broker definition – is headed for a vote Sept. 27.
It’s not traveled an easy road thus far. House Democrats said Tuesday morning that they won’t delay a vote on the bill until the $3.5-trillion reconciliation package is ready. That’s created division between the party’s moderate and progressive members. Subscribe for full article
