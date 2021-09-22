CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under Taliban, thriving Afghan music scene heads to silence

Cover picture for the articleA month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is going quiet. The last time the militant group ruled the country, in the late 1990s, it outright banned music. So far this time, the government set up by the Taliban hasn’t taken that step officially. But already, musicians are afraid a ban will come, and some Taliban fighters on the ground have started enforcing rules on their own, harassing musicians and music venues.

