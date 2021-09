Every once in a while, I find a chart I really like, but then I check out the options market and my face looks like I bit into a lemon. That's the case with Quanterix Corp ( QTRX) . Both the daily and weekly chart are fantastic, but the options market has spreads 25% to 50% wide between the bid and the ask. That's simply unworkable.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO