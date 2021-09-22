CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

alerts.weather.gov

