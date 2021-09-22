Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Central Cook, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Northern Cook LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large and battering waves of 8 to 11 feet will continue early this morning. These large waves combined with above average lake levels will result in beach erosion, extremely dangerous conditions at the lakefront, as well as minor lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, through 10 AM CDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. Portions of the Chicago lakefront bike path will likely become inundated and impassible. Swimming conditions will be life threatening. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.