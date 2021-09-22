Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Subsiding waves have diminished the threat of lakeshore flooding early this evening. However, waves in excess of 5 feet will still produce dangerous currents at Lake Michigan beaches into early Friday morning. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.