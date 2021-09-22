CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, IN

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Subsiding waves have diminished the threat of lakeshore flooding early this evening. However, waves in excess of 5 feet will still produce dangerous currents at Lake Michigan beaches into early Friday morning. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
CNN

Biden to receive Covid-19 booster shot Monday afternoon

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is set to get his Covid-19 booster shot on Monday afternoon, according to the White House. Biden will receive his third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at 1 p.m. ET at the White House during an on-camera event. He's also scheduled to make remarks ahead of receiving his booster shot.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Porter County, IN
County
Lake County, IN
City
Porter, IN
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Beaches#Swimming#Shoreline#Beach Hazards Statement#Breakwalls
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy