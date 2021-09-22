Sacramento business park employees express safety concerns as homeless encampment grows
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Commerce Circle in the Johnston Business Park part of Sacramento is a loop lined with people experiencing homelessness. "It was as the pandemic started growing some of the campers started off near the levee and they started making their way closer and closer to our building," said Chad Rufer, group programming director for Bonneville International Sacramento, a media and marketing solutions company. "Then ... almost surrounding the building."www.kcra.com
