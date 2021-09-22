CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento business park employees express safety concerns as homeless encampment grows

By Melanie Wingo
KCRA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — Commerce Circle in the Johnston Business Park part of Sacramento is a loop lined with people experiencing homelessness. "It was as the pandemic started growing some of the campers started off near the levee and they started making their way closer and closer to our building," said Chad Rufer, group programming director for Bonneville International Sacramento, a media and marketing solutions company. "Then ... almost surrounding the building."

CA boy
5d ago

How incredibly sad that the Council Members answer is strictly it is their right to camp on public property. Is it not my right to feel safe when visiting business, not to worry about someone breaking into my car, someone leaving dirty needles on the sidewalk.. the trash the is overflowing. I went to a business on Commerce Circle last week and the streets are lined and there was trash everywhere, it smells like they are just going to the restroom where they are standing in the moment. they have trailers that are falling apart that they drive around from encampment to encampment. I watched one guy moving his trailer with no tire, running it on the rim sparking but hey I guess we just let them do what they want these days. Sacramento needs new leaders that get things done, not these people that keep saying they are tirelessly working on a problem that has been around for a decade and just keeps getting worse. enough proposals, find a solution.

Care Taker
4d ago

Relocate towards Pelosi neighborhood. It’s much cleaner with no safety concerns. Problem solved….Next

