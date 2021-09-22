CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
146th Annual Meeting of the ANA to Focus on Research and Development of Neurologic Disease Therapeutics

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — This year’s Virtual Annual Meeting, ANA2021 will welcome more than 1,000 academic neurologists and neuroscientists from around the world to share exciting research updates and best practices as they explore the latest research and developments in therapeutics related to inherited and acquired neurologic diseases. ANA2021 is the 146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association (ANA).

UVA Research shows cholesterol key driver of development of Alzheimer’s disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research out of UVA’s School of Medicine reveals high cholesterol is a driver when it comes to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. UVA researchers found it causes a build-up of a specific plaque in the brain that links back to Alzheimer’s. Researchers like Dr. Heather Ferris say this new finding will be key in prevention.
Meta-Reviews Are Amplifying Bad And Even Fake Ivermectin Data, Researchers Warn

A few bad apples have spoiled the meta-studies that first touted ivermectin, the common deworming agent, as a promising treatment for COVID-19. Within weeks of being made available online, some of these clinical trial overviews were found to contain impossible numbers, unexplainable cohort mismatches, inconsistent timelines and substantial methodological weaknesses.  One of these preprint analyses has since been withdrawn, whereas another has been revised after it was found to include fraudulent data. Despite the slew of serious mistakes, millions of doses of ivermectin have already been given to COVID-19 patients the world over, while others who haven't caught the virus are taking matters into...
AbbVie and Regenxbio collaborate to develop retinal disease therapy

AbbVie has announced a collaboration with Regenxbio to develop and market a potential one-time gene therapy, RGX-314, for treating wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and other chronic retinal diseases. RGX-314 comprises the NAV AAV8 vector, which encodes an antibody fragment made to hinder vascular endothelial growth...
Severity of COVID-19 may depend on levels of one protein

(StudyFinds) – One protein which scientists say sends out the “do not eat me” signal to the human immune system may be responsible for people having more severe cases of COVID-19. Researchers from the University of Kent have discovered that higher levels of this protein on the surface of infected cells may be blocking the […]
Walking Fish Therapeutics Launches with $50 Million in Series A Financing to Accelerate Development of B Cell Therapies for Multiple Diseases

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2021-- Walking Fish Therapeutics, a leader in B cell engineering, today announced the close of $50M Series A financing— led by investors including Emerson Collective, Illumina Ventures and Quan Capital — to develop B cell therapeutics for oncology, rare disease, regenerative medicine, autoimmune disease, and recombinant antibody production.
Researchers develop AI platform to boost vaccine development

Infectious diseases kill millions of people annually worldwide. However, vaccination has proven to be an effective measure to control infectious diseases, and the rapid emergence of COVID-19 has shown the importance of developing safe and effective vaccines in a minimal time frame. Published in Scientific Reports, researchers at Baylor College...
Protecting Clinical Output from Water Risks

Newswise — When lives are at stake, there is no margin for error. Your clinical analyzer must receive a constant and reliable supply of CLRW™ (Clinical Laboratory Reagent Water) regardless of the quality of the feedwater available. The CLRW guideline is a widely adopted standard for in vitro diagnostics applications. It aims to guarantee the use of a basic level of water purity so that clinical chemistry assays can be run consistently with minimum risk to the analyzer and the clinical test results.
Annual Torch Gala raising money for Crohn's disease, Ulcerative colitis research

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's 31st Annual Torch Gala at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta will raise money for Crohn's disease and Ulcerative colitis research Oct. 15. This year the foundation is attempting to raise $520,000 through the Gala, with proceeds going toward funding critical research, to better diagnose and ultimately...
Immune-mediated inflammatory disease therapeutics: past, present and future

Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases are common and clinically diverse. Although they are currently incurable, the therapeutic armamentarium for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases has been transformed in the past two decades. We have moved from the wide application of broad-spectrum immune modulators to the routine use of agents with exquisite specificity, arising from monoclonal and molecular biotechnology and more recently from highly targeted medicinal chemistry. Here we describe key advances and lessons that drove this remarkable progress and thereafter reflect on the next steps in this ongoing journey.
Gene Therapy Research Accelerates for Retinal Diseases

Researchers are expressing optimism that gene therapy can treat a wide range of eye diseases, including some that currently have no treatments. Only one gene therapy has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) so far, and most trials are in early phases, but they are showing promise for the treatment of diseases caused by specific gene mutations as well as more common conditions, such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). And drug companies are investing.
National Kidney Foundation and the American Society of Nephrology Release New Way to Diagnose Kidney Diseases

Newswise — Sept. 23, 2021, New York, NY – Today, the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Task Force on Reassessing the Inclusion of Race in Diagnosing Kidney Diseases has released its final report, which outlines a new race-free approach to diagnose kidney disease. In the report, the NKF-ASN Task Force recommends the adoption of the new eGFR 2021 CKD EPI creatinine equation that estimates kidney function without a race variable. The task force also recommended increased use of cystatin C combined with serum (blood) creatinine, as a confirmatory assessment of GFR or kidney function. The final report, published today online in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD) and the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN), was drafted with considerable input from hundreds of patients and family members, medical students and other trainees, clinicians, scientists, health professionals, and other stakeholders to achieve consensus for an unbiased and most reasonably accurate estimation of GFR so that laboratories, clinicians, patients and public health officials can make informed decisions to ensure equity and personalized care for patients with kidney diseases.
Sonothermogenetic pulse controls mouse behavior

Newswise — Neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease and epilepsy have had some treatment success using deep brain stimulation devices, but those require invasive and expensive surgical implantation. Now engineers funded by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) have devised a system to control motor activity in the brain without surgical device implantation, a first step toward non-invasive cell-specific brain stimulation therapies.
New research hub to focus on quantum biology

The California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA has formed a new center dedicated to interdisciplinary research on the possible quantum underpinnings of biological processes. Academic centers specializing in quantum biosciences already exist in the United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, Denmark and Japan, but the Quantum Biology Center at UCLA is the first such hub in the U.S.
Scientists Develop Organic Cure for Pierce’s Disease

Testing continues, but new treatment meets approval of U.S. EPA and several state regulators. Walk around certain vineyards, whether the well-renowned regions of California or the less familiar in Texas, and there is a sight that is immediately identifiable:. Vinifera vines stripped almost completely of leaves, standing tall, but looking...
Alzheimer’s Disease Among the Latinx Population: Preparing for a Growing Need in Care

Listen to podcast now: https://magazine.nursing.jhu.edu/2021/09/alzheimers-disease-among-the-latinx-population-preparing-for-a-growing-need-in-care/. In the United States, Latinos are 1.5 times more likely than non-Latino whites to develop Alzheimer’s disease. Right now, the Latino population makes up the country’s youngest racial or ethnic group, and as this population ages, a dramatic increase in cases of Alzheimer’s disease could follow.
UT Southwestern Biochemist, Molecular Biologist Named Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators

Newswise — Two UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers – a biochemist and a molecular biologist – are among 33 distinguished scientists nationwide named Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigators. Vincent Tagliabracci, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Molecular Biology, and Benjamin Tu, Ph.D., Professor of Biochemistry, both members of UT Southwestern’s Harold...
New potential factor contributing to severity of COVID-19 identified

Newswise — The University of Kent’s School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, have identified a protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While many individuals develop only mild or no symptoms upon...
Kickoff for Isakson's neurological disease non-profit to be held Monday

Friends and supporters of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson of east Cobb will gather next week in a luncheon to support research and awareness of neurological diseases. Monday’s event will serve as the official launch of the Isakson Initiative, a non-profit which will support efforts to combat Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and related dementia.
