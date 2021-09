FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Violent crime is on the rise throughout Forsyth County, not just at schools. Now leaders are turning to a group called Cure Violence. The program Cure Violence works to reduces violence by using disease control and behavior changing methods. This same organization came to Greensboro in 2019 and the program manager said she believes it has helped.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO