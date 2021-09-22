Heroic U.S. Marines Rescue Stranded Driver During Flood in Viral Video

The La Crosse Fire Department says crews rescued five people stranded in a canoe on the La Crosse River Saturday evening. No injuries were reported. The Incident happened near Red Cloud Park shortly before 8:00 p-m on the city’s northside between the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus and La Crosse Logan High School. The second water rescue of the summer was pulled off by using inflatable boats to bring the five people to shore. Just two months ago two people were rescued. They had been tubing down the La Crosse River when they were stranded on some logs.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO