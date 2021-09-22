CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heroic U.S. Marines Rescue Stranded Driver During Flood in Viral Video

By Kate Fowler
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The driver compared the Marines to angels to Newsweek after they spotted her stranded during their journey from a funeral service in Washington.

