Heroic U.S. Marines Rescue Stranded Driver During Flood in Viral Video
The driver compared the Marines to angels to Newsweek after they spotted her stranded during their journey from a funeral service in Washington.www.newsweek.com
The driver compared the Marines to angels to Newsweek after they spotted her stranded during their journey from a funeral service in Washington.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0