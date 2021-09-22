7 Thoughts from 7 Days: Rangers training camp battles to watch

After the abrupt and very early departure of Pierre-Luc Dubois last season, the center position has been an Achilles heel for the Columbus Blue Jackets, made more noticeable by Laine’s regression. Dubois’ departure simply accentuated an already present deficiency at center ice. Jarmo Kekalainen admitted as much last March when he told Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch, “Centers are not available very often....usually you have to draft one and develop one.” Even high draft picks often need time for development before being moved to center ice. “You have to know where everybody is on the ice at all times and what your responsibilities are. You see top overall picks go through it early in their careers. They usually play wing before they’re put into the middle. There’s just a lot going on in the position,” admitted Rick Nash last year.

