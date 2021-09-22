Donald Trump Georgia Rally Tickets Going for $1,500 With Perks Like Private Bathrooms
While tickets to the rally are free, Trump supporters can purchase VIP tickets for $1,500 each or $2,500 for couples.www.newsweek.com
He hasn't had anything to say truthfully in over six years. Fifteen Hundred Dollars to listen to lies. People gotta be sick to go for more lies, grifting, racism, bigotry, demolishing democracy, and smearing other Republicans who don't agree with his lies. Get over this dangerous dotard.
it's time to pay some bills I guess since the money will go into his pockets. The people who do the food, etc sure won't get paid.
why would someone pay $1,500 dollars to #LYINTRUMP and listen to his LIEShe has never told the TRUTH in his entire life.go take your HORSE PILL 💊 trumpy.
