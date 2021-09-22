CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Georgia Rally Tickets Going for $1,500 With Perks Like Private Bathrooms

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While tickets to the rally are free, Trump supporters can purchase VIP tickets for $1,500 each or $2,500 for couples.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 384

Caroline Yelding
5d ago

He hasn't had anything to say truthfully in over six years. Fifteen Hundred Dollars to listen to lies. People gotta be sick to go for more lies, grifting, racism, bigotry, demolishing democracy, and smearing other Republicans who don't agree with his lies. Get over this dangerous dotard.

Reply(47)
264
Peggy Bonham
5d ago

it's time to pay some bills I guess since the money will go into his pockets. The people who do the food, etc sure won't get paid.

Reply(17)
161
Terri Stamets
4d ago

why would someone pay $1,500 dollars to #LYINTRUMP and listen to his LIEShe has never told the TRUTH in his entire life.go take your HORSE PILL 💊 trumpy.

Reply(2)
112
