CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

McDonald's Sued After Worker, 14, Allegedly Raped by Manager

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walter A. Garner is listed on the Pennsylvania Megan's Law website, which provides the public with information about registered sex offenders.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Disability Scoop

EEOC Suit: McDonald’s Worker Fired Because Of His Autism

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is accusing the operator of numerous McDonald’s locations of disability discrimination over the firing of an employee with autism after 37 years on the job. In a lawsuit filed this month, the federal agency claims that JDKD Enterprises, LP, which operates several McDonald’s franchises in...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Lawsuits#Sued After Worker#Kdka#Pittsburgh Mcdonald#Rice Enterprises#The Pennsylvania Megan
International Business Times

Woman Who Fed Toddler Antifreeze Before Starving Him To Death Gets 47 Years In Prison

A 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman, who fed a two-year-old child antifreeze and starved him to death, has been sentenced to serve up to 47 years in state prison. Jedayah Nesmith was sentenced Monday after she pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of a corpse and related charges, reports NBC Philadelphia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Sugar Fiend Stabs McDonald's Customer After Coffee Sweetener Tiff

A 57-year-old McDonald’s customer's coffee run turned bloody when an irate diner stabbed him at a Manhattan outlet following a spat over the amount of sugar in his coffee. On Tuesday, Edmund Pieters stopped by the McDonald's on Eighth Avenue near West 35th Street after a doctor’s appointment and encountered a screaming and unruly diner. At the time, the latter was complaining to the manager and other workers at the eatery that his coffee did not have enough sweetener. When Pieters intervened, the assailant attacked and stabbed him in the chest, NY Daily News reported.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
New York Post

Suspect in Ole Miss student Ally Kostial’s death pleads guilty to murder

A former University of Mississippi student has pleaded guilty to murder and sentenced to life in prison for the death of his Ole Miss classmate, 21-year-old Ally Kostial, whose bullet-riddled body was discovered more than two years ago. Brandon Theesfeld, 24, who was initially charged with capital murder and faced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Police "tased, choked and hogtied" Manuel Ellis over "false perceptions," wrongful death lawsuit says

The family of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died while being restrained by Tacoma police officers who have since been charged criminally, has filed a federal lawsuit over his death. Attorneys for Ellis' sister, Monet Carter-Mixon, and mother, Marcia Carter, filed the civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Tacoma late Friday against the city of Tacoma, Pierce County and several individual officers.
TACOMA, WA
NBC News

Former California officers indicted for allegedly beating Black teen

Two former Stockton, California officers were indicted by a grand jury in connection with their alleged beating of a Black teenager at the end of a car chase in 2020. The Sept. 1 grand jury indictment against Michael Stiles and Omar Villapudua alleges felony assault by a public officer, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and great bodily injury enhancements for both. It was unsealed Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

George Floyd protester who fired at Minneapolis cops acquitted

A man charged with attempted murder after firing on Minneapolis cops during a George Floyd protest in May 2020 has been acquitted of all counts. Attorneys for Jaleel Stallings, 29, of St. Paul, argued he acted in self-defense, saying he fired three shots from a handgun at an unmarked white van after being struck by rubber bullets, believing he was under attack by civilians, the Associated Press reports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
580K+
Followers
61K+
Post
625M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy