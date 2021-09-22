McDonald's Sued After Worker, 14, Allegedly Raped by Manager

A 57-year-old McDonald’s customer's coffee run turned bloody when an irate diner stabbed him at a Manhattan outlet following a spat over the amount of sugar in his coffee. On Tuesday, Edmund Pieters stopped by the McDonald's on Eighth Avenue near West 35th Street after a doctor’s appointment and encountered a screaming and unruly diner. At the time, the latter was complaining to the manager and other workers at the eatery that his coffee did not have enough sweetener. When Pieters intervened, the assailant attacked and stabbed him in the chest, NY Daily News reported.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO