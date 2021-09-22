FORECAST: Staying humid with more storms

FORECAST:

Daily storm chances will continue through Friday into the weekend. Highs each day will reach the upper 80s to around 90. Storms that occur will produce significant rainfall in a short period of time that could lead to flash flooding. Storms will diminish after sunset each day. A cold front will sag southward through Florida by late week into the early part of the weekend, but the front won't make it this far south. Therefore, storm chances will continue and humidity levels will remain high.

This weekend will see a continuation of storm chances during the afternoon with the front lingering in the area. Highs will top out around 90 with lows in the 70s. Slightly drier air will filter in early next week and rain chances will subsequently lower from Monday through Tuesday with dewpoints dropping into the upper 60s briefly before rising again later in the week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

NHC is issuing advisories on Peter and Rose, both of which will have no effect on land in the middle of the Atlantic. Two areas we are watching for development:

1. Area of disturbed weather in the North Atlantic with a MEDIUM chance for development.

2. Tropical Depression 18 has formed in The Atlantic and is forecast to become a MAJOR hurricane by early next week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

