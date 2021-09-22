Man charged with attempted murder in Williston shooting
WILLISTON -- An altercation at a Williston bar early Sunday led to a shooting outside an apartment complex, police say. Michael Taylor, 24, whom court documents list as being from Jackson, Mississippi, was charged Tuesday with a felony count of attempted murder that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. He also faces a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm within city limits, the Williston Herald reported.bismarcktribune.com
