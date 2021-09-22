CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

More Voters Would Blame Democrats Than Republicans if U.S. Defaults on Debt, Poll Shows

By Jon Jackson
 5 days ago
The survey comes as Democrats and Republicans in Congress battle over raising the debt ceiling.

Ken Jones
5d ago

How many trillion dollars has Biden proposed spending in the first six months of his presidency. Can' t believe you needed a poll to figure this out.

Russell T
5d ago

Actually, I blame the Democrats much more for everything, although the political elite are all equally to blame.

Jim Gigliotti
4d ago

8 trillion dollars in additional debt to fund tax breaks for corporations and billionaires at Trump's request... can't find it necessary to fund roads or teachers. The Banana Republicans need to be voted out. STOP THE LIES.

