More Voters Would Blame Democrats Than Republicans if U.S. Defaults on Debt, Poll Shows
The survey comes as Democrats and Republicans in Congress battle over raising the debt ceiling.www.newsweek.com
How many trillion dollars has Biden proposed spending in the first six months of his presidency. Can' t believe you needed a poll to figure this out.
Actually, I blame the Democrats much more for everything, although the political elite are all equally to blame.
8 trillion dollars in additional debt to fund tax breaks for corporations and billionaires at Trump's request... can't find it necessary to fund roads or teachers. The Banana Republicans need to be voted out. STOP THE LIES.
