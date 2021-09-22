McDowell County teenager charged with eight counts of sexual assault
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A McDowell County teenager faces eight counts of sexual assault charges. According to State Police, the victim’s mother told troopers that her daughter and the suspect, Larry Roberts, had been having sex. The mother told police that the incident happened on weekends while her daughter stayed at her other daughter’s house. During a search of the suspect’s phone, two nude pictures were found.www.lootpress.com
