The end of the MLB regular season is right around the corner. The Boston Red Sox have just 15 games left on their regular season schedule, and find themselves in the middle of a heated battle for a Wild Card spot. With the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees in front of them, and the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners lurking behind them, every game feels like a must-win contest for the Sox at this point.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO