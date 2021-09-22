CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planning Your Fall Outdoor Living Project

phl17.com
 5 days ago

Fall is the perfect time to start planning and executing your outdoor living project! As the weather starts to cool off, start thinking of what accessories you want to add in to have your outdoor oasis ready to enjoy this autumn!. All homeowners want to create their dream outdoor living...

phl17.com

WAVY News 10

Building Your Outdoor Water Feature

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Adding an outdoor water feature to your landscape adds so much to your family’s overall well-being, but it takes a while before it takes to your landscape. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us with some important information about the build process. Easton Outdoors. If you’re...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WMBF

Day two of the Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The Fall Home Show continues Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-5pm at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Tickets are $5.00 Adults and Children under 16 are free. Come out and let us show you how to install a pool or spa, build an outdoor living/grill area,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Observer-Dispatch

Simplify Your Life: More fall organizing projects to tackle

A few more days and fall will officially be here! It’s time for all things pumpkin and football. It’s also a great time to work on some organizing projects you may be procrastinating. Here are a few to consider:. Get your photos and family memories in order. Are your family...
HOME & GARDEN
marysvilleonline.net

Decking Out Your Outdoor Space

Now-perhaps more than ever before-creating a relaxing outdoor space has been at the top of homeowners' to-do lists. Basic porches and patios are out, and families are investing in extravagant exterior areas with high-quality furnishings and amenities. And they're doing so with natural and durable materials like cypress. Here are five ways homeowners are decking out their outdoor space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TBR News Media

Fall outdoor craft fair heads to Selden

Time to shop ’til you drop! One of the longest running Craft & Gift Fairs is back this Sunday! Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Drive, Selden will present the 38th annual Selden Craft & Gift Fair on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The outdoor event will host over 75 exhibitors featuring handcrafted designs and unique gift items. Event will benefit the Middle Country Athletic Booster Club. Free admission. Held rain or shine. 631-846-1459, www.depasmarket.com.
SELDEN, NY
Sun-Journal

Fall Fest Coming to Grounds of Outdoor Heritage Museum

Oquossoc- Fall, in all its colorful splendor, is the perfect time for a “Road Trip” through western Maine. To add to that motivation, on Saturday, Sept. 18th the grounds of the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc will feature over 30 vendor booths for the Fall Fest Art, Craft and Antique Show. The Show runs from 10-4pm but consider arriving early as there are sure to be some bargains available. So, grab Mother & pack up the buggy! You can check out the trees beginning to “color up”, take in the Museum, and enjoy 20% off in the gift shop. The friendly vendors on the grounds will be looking to reduce their inventories in this last outdoor event of the season, so expect bargains galore! This may be the perfect time to get some early Christmas Shopping out of the way or to just treat yourself. Live Music featuring “The Shape Shifters” offering up selections of blues & rock will bring a festive air to the grounds as well.
MUSIC
CNET

How to choose the best outdoor paint for your home

Anyone who's been to a paint store knows that house paint comes in a seemingly endless variety of colors and textures. And to make matters worse, many brands market products specifically for internal use, external use or even both. All this makes settling on the right paint for your home's exterior a challenge.
HOME & GARDEN
DFW Community News

Creative Outdoor Living Space Ideas

Spending time outdoors is good for you, as experts say. You may not have to go far to experience a change of scenery when it’s right outside your door. Your yard holds limitless potential as an addition to your home’s living space. It can be a playground for your pets and kids, a place for friends and family to gather, or an escape from the routine.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Thrillist

7 Essentials to Keep Your Outdoor Hangs Comfy All Fall Long

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. While it can be sad to see summer go, there’s something...
SHOPPING
Fox 59

Where is Sherman: Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Fall Show

WESTFIELD — If you are getting the itch to start redecorating around the house, or if you just like to browse all the possibilities, the Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Fall Show is a solid way to spend the weekend. Sherman stopped by to get a look at what visitors can expect this year.
WESTFIELD, IN
Marin Independent Journal

Fall is the time to clean, plan and prepare your garden

Fall is here and we are all shifting gears into shorter daylight hours and cooler temperatures. Fall is also an important time in your garden. It is a time to put your garden to bed and plan and plant for the future. At best, this has been a challenging year...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Arcata Playhouse: ‘An Outdoor Art Project for the Community!’

Playhouse Arts presents Migrations, an original ensemble-created multi-disciplinary, multicultural performance project premiering September 25, 2021. It involves walking, dancing, theater, movement, masks, puppets, poetry, narratives and more. The structure of this production is a procession: we will start at the Creamery District and finish with a celebratory parade at Valley...
ARCATA, CA
todayshomeowner.com

Expanding Outdoor Living Space with a New Wood Deck

This little house belongs to first-time homeowners Denver and Kara Hawsey. They know they’d like a wood deck, but they’re not sure where to start. The couple have a 4-year-old daughter named Remi and a 3-week-old son named Rye. They love their big backyard, which has plenty of space and...
INTERIOR DESIGN
weddingchicks.com

Your Guide To Hosting An Elegant Outdoor Micro-Wedding

Can we give some serious props to the wedding experts? It's only been a little over a year, and they have managed to reimagine what weddings look like. This COVID-friendly micro-wedding setup at Sunstone Winery doesn't look like an afterthought or a compromise, it looks like the extravagant celebration that it is. Smaller guest lists mean more budget for elegant touches like a lounge for cocktail hour and a plated dinner–it means more customizations, so you can turn the venue into a space that is truly unique to your wedding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Living Space: Set yourself up for a calmer, happier fall by tackling these household projects

As summer wraps up and fall and winter approach, there’s plenty to do to get your home ready for the coming season. To figure out what seasonal tasks to tackle first — yes, starting today — we spoke with Joni and Kitt of Practically Perfect, a Los Angeles–based organizing and lifestyle company, and Ria Safford of RiOrganize, a Southern California–based organization company, to see what organizing must-dos can help prepare your home (and your mind) for the busy fall and winter seasons.
INTERIOR DESIGN
swiowanewssource.com

Avoca Planning Outdoor Local Foods Dining Event

Avoca – Avoca Main Street, Inc. is once again holding it’s Longest Table event. The chef-hosted, locally-sourced, five-course meal will be held outdoors right in the middle of the town’s main street on Sept. 25. The Avoca Main Street Longest Table event is designed to celebrate the rural city’s agricultural heritage, enhance community fellowship, and recognize the farmers who provide local produce for the seasonal Avoca Main Street Farmers Market. Offered since 2016, the event has been recognized in 2020 by the Iowa Tourism Awards for Best Rural Event and in 2018 by the Main Street Iowa Awards as Exceptional Special Event.
AVOCA, IA
Design Milk

Poltrona Frau Launches Their Boundless Living Outdoor Collections

In a first for Poltrona Frau, they’ve introduced three outdoor collections referred to as the Boundless Living Outdoor Collections. Designed by Roberto Lazzeroni, Ludovica + Roberto Palomba and Kensaku Oshiro, the versatile furniture is meant to be used indoors and outdoors. The pieces can adapt to the seasons and various activities of every day, with outdoor life acting as an extension of indoor living – no boundaries.
HOME & GARDEN
morningbrew.com

Live your best (fall) life with these essentials

Enjoy the best season of the year (yeah, we said it) with these fall essentials. Otherland’s new Manor House Weekend collection has something for every candle lover. There’s the subtle Cardamom Milk, smoky Dappled Wood, and Maliah’s favorite, Mountain Lace, with elderflower, pear, and apple blossom. We love Jungalow for...
LIFESTYLE

