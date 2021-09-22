CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl's catalog

WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aer2I_0c4R7Qdf00
Britain Netflix Dahl FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix said Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021, it has bought the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children's books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)

LONDON — (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children's books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to the author's characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal builds on a partnership struck in 2018 to create a slate of animated TV series, under which “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is getting a reboot by Academy Award winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and Netflix is working with Sony on an adaptation of “Matilda the Musical."

The new deal paves the way for Netflix to bring all of the author's back catalogue to screens.

"These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture - the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more," Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Luke Kelly, managing director of the Roald Dahl Story Co. and Dahl's grandson, said in a joint statement.

Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74 but his books, which also include “The BFG,” “The Twits” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” remain popular with young readers, with more than 300 million copies sold worldwide and translations in 63 languages.

___

This version corrects the spelling of Matilda in the third paragraph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's beloved children's stories

(CNN Business) — Netflix says it has acquired the rights to Roald Dahl's stories and plans to create a "unique universe" of products based on them. The streaming giant said Wednesday it had acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC), which manages the rights to the late British author's works.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

Netflix makes its biggest acquisition ever — the Roald Dahl catalog

Nearly three years after Netflix signed a deal with The Roald Dahl Story Company to create a universe of animated features based on the author’s books, the company has acquired the works outright. Netflix made the deal official on Wednesday after news of the impending acquisition was first reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Luke Kelly
Person
Ted Sarandos
BBC

Netflix lands golden ticket by buying Roald Dahl estate

Netflix has bought the rights to Roald Dahl's classic children's books from the author's family. The deal means the streaming giant will own creations like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The BFG. Netflix will control what happens to them in publishing as well as TV and film - and...
BUSINESS
Tyla

Plans For Netflix To Release Roald Dahl Films After Buying Rights

Netflix truly has got the golden ticket – the streaming giant has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company. The deal, which Netflix gained for an undisclosed figure, gives the on-demand service access to the children’s author entire oeuvre of work. The partnership is an extension of a deal the two...
TV & VIDEOS
kiss951.com

Netflix Acquires Rights to Ronald Dahl’s Books

Netflix announced it is acquiring the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and rights to the author’s entire catalog of stories. Classics like Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Matilda and James and the Giant Peach will be reimagined in creative new ways for the streaming service. Netflix said the acquisition comes...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Netflix announces deal to buy Roald Dahl Story Company

Netflix said Wednesday that it will acquire the Roald Dahl Story Company, expanding on a partnership that began three years ago to create a slate of animated TV shows. "These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture --- the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more," Ted Sarandos, co chief executive officer and chief content officer, and Luke Kelly, grandson of Roald Dahl and managing director of the Roald Dahl Story Company said in a blog post .. Stories such as The BFG, The Twits and Fantastic Mr. Fox "and their messages of the power and possibility of young people have never felt more pertinent," they said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Tv
No Film School

Netflix Buys Up All of Roald Dahl's Intellectual Property

Netflix is tackling intellectual property head-on. The streaming wars are fought with subscribers. And the way to get subscribers is to hook the whole family. Now Netflix is entering the fight in a big way. It's been confirmed this morning that Netflix has snapped up all of Roald Dahl's children's stories.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Into the Wonka-Verse: Behind Netflix’s Massive Roald Dahl Deal

Netflix’s acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company would seem to represent an avenue toward everything the streamer wants to do as it looks beyond its core business. The blockbuster deal announced early Wednesday gives Netflix rights to the prolific author’s entire catalog — and a potential way into several businesses outside Netflix’s core work of series and films, including gaming, live events and merchandising. It also marks the latest and potentially largest investment for Netflix in creating an IP-based universe that it owns outright. While terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, it is all but certain to be the biggest IP acquisition...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Netflix buys works of ‘Matlida,’ ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ writer Roald Dahl

Netflix announced Wednesday that it’s bought Roald Dahl Story Co., acquiring the rights to all of the works by the children’s author, including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda.”. The streaming giant said it plans to use the catalog to create “a unique universe” that includes animated and live-action...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
hotradiomaine.com

(News) Netflix Purchases Roald Dahl Entire Book Catalog

Netflix has purchased the entire catalog of author Roald Dahl in its latest content deal. The deal, which began three years ago, allows Netflix to create animated and live-action series and movies based on Dahl’s books like Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Willy Wonka and more. Netflix won’t say how much it paid for Dahl’s catalog but it’s rumored to be the streaming giant’s biggest purchase yet. The company’s already working on a series based on Charlie and The Chocolate Factory and a movie based on Matilda: The Musical.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Eddie Murphy Inks Deal to Star in Three New Films for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios must be satisfied with the results of Coming 2 America. The studios and Eddie Murphy have entered into a three-picture and first-look film deal. Deadline details the first-look deal will develop projects for Prime Video and Studio with an option to star. The first dance for the two entities was Coming 2 America, the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend of March 5-7. Amazon acquired Coming 2 America from Paramount during the pandemic movie theater shut down.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
Variety

From Roald Dahl to Studio Space, Netflix’s Reverse British Invasion Is a Mixed Blessing

It is no coincidence that Netflix’s most headline-grabbing acquisitions in recent years have both been U.K.-based properties: from the Roald Dahl Story Company, which owns the deceased author’s beloved stories such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” to the acquisition of “Kickass” creator Mark Millar’s comics publisher Millarworld in 2017. Because, as the Emmys demonstrated earlier this month when “The Crown” won no less than seven awards, the “special relationship” between Netflix and the U.K. has never been stronger. Many of the streamer’s most popular shows are British-based, from “Bridgerton” to “Sex Education” to “The Witcher,” and the streamer has committed...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Releases New Data on Most Popular TV Shows and Movies

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, revealed what he said was the “most comprehensive look so far” at the streamer’s top 10 TV shows and movies. Sarandos, in an appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, shared two slides. One showed the most popular Netflix shows based on its proprietary metric of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least 2 minutes). A second showed total time spent viewing by hours within the initial 28-day window — engagement data Netflix has not released...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Tiger King 2’ Sets November Release Date on Netflix

If you thought the world of “Tiger King” and Joe Exotic couldn’t get any kookier, think again. “Tiger King 2” will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17, the streamer announced Saturday during its aptly-named global fan event Tudum, and it is promising “more madness and mayhem.” Netflix released a video announcing the date for “Tiger King 2,” which mostly featured footage from the first series. A previous teaser showed an interview with Exotic in jail, and the follow-up promises more looks at the cast of characters, like Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and more, since the original show launched and took the...
TV SERIES
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy