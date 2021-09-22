CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caribou, ME

Man Offers $10K Reward to Learn Who Killed His Brother in Caribou

By Cindy Campbell
Q106.5
Q106.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joe Bourgoine says he wants some answers about who killed his brother, Kenneth Zernicke. It was during the evening hours of September 24th, 2015 when the Caribou Fire Department responded to a house fire on lower Lyndon Street. After dousing the flames, they found the body of the homeowner, 58-year-old Kenneth Zernicke. An autopsy was performed on the body at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Zernicke's death was ruled a homicide. The cause of his death was never revealed, as is often the case in homicide investigations. 7 years later, this case remains unsolved, despite the fact that the house was located near a busy four-way intersection. Maine State Police Detectives have always hoped that someone would come forward, who saw something that could help in the investigation.

q1065.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Q106.5

2021 Maine Moose Hunt Underway

Monday marks the start of the 2021 Maine moose hunting season. Maine's moose season is underway. Monday, September 27, marked the start of the season in certain wildlife management districts. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife issued 4,030 permits this year, 952 more than the previous year. 550 permits were issued for the newly introduced Adaptive Moose Hunt.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Etna Woman Allegedly Made Bomb Threats to Get Time with Boyfriend

An Etna woman is now facing a felony charge after allegedly calling in bomb threats so her boyfriend wouldn't have to go to work. Kayla Blake allegedly made the first bomb threat to the Puritan Medical Products plant in Pittsfield at around 9 AM Thursday, September 23. The call was made to the Maine State Police, with the caller saying they were going to place a bomb near the North Main Street facility. Police say the same woman called two hours later, stating that she intended to place four pipe bombs near the plant.
ETNA, ME
Q106.5

12-Year-Old Florida Boy To Run In Honor Of Deputy Luke Gross

A 12-year-old boy from Florida will be running one mile Monday evening in his hometown in honor of fallen Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy, Luke Gross. Zechariah Cartledge loves to run and has found, through the years, that he's pretty good at it. According to the Running4heroes.org website, inspired by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was created to help honor heroes after 9/11, Cartledge wanted to use his gift for running to help honor heroes and created Running 4 Heroes in 2019. From the Running 4 Heroes Facebook Page:
FLORIDA STATE
Q106.5

Head-on Crash in Ellsworth Monday Sends 1 Person to the Hospital

A head-on collision on the Bangor Road in Ellsworth Monday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Ellsworth Police say the accident happened near the intersection with the Christian Ridge Road. An initial investigation of the crash suggests that a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caribou, ME
Caribou, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Q106.5

Mainers Could Be Haunted By the Browntail Moth Rash This Fall

The Maine CDC is reminding Mainers that the Browntail Moth Caterpillar rash may return this fall as a way to make the season of horror just a little scarier. On Sunday, the Maine CDC posted a Facebook post up to remind Mainers that if you live in an area that suffered an infestation of Browntail Moth caterpillars that you need to be careful when raking leaves and going through brush.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

The State’s Minimum Wage Is Getting A Sweet Raise On Jan. 1

In some ways, it seems utterly tone-deaf. It's true, come January 1st, Maine's minimum wage will increase from $12.15 per hour to $12.75 per hour. But let's face it, due to all the insane pandemic issues, most Maine businesses have been forced to start paying a lot more money than that to attract workers. Even fast food places are seeing starting average pay right now of $14.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine State Police#Murder
Q106.5

Holden Police Hold Their Own Yard Sale Tomorrow

Holden Police holds a yard sale in their parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 25, and it will benefit the community in the month of December. The yard sale is being held from10 AM to 2 PM to benefit the Holden Police Department’s upcoming 25 Days of Kindness. Another piece of evidence that time flies, this will be their 5th Anniversary year of 25 Days of Kindness.
HOLDEN, ME
Q106.5

Check It Out: These Are The Bangor Area’s Most Fun Street Names

The official list, according to....me. Yup, this is my list. This isn't one of those stupid aggregator sites, with an article written by some joker who doesn't even live here, with inane opinions about how our streets sound. I looked around on a bunch of different spots on the internet, after being inspired driving through Hermon, on the way to my mom's.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Early Morning Crash Closes Part of the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton

UPDATE: Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Luke Gross was killed when after responding to the scene of an accident on the Bar Harbor Road (Route 3) in Trenton. Police say he was struck by a passing vehicle while responding to the accident. >>FULL STORY>>. ORIGINAL STORY: The Hancock County Sheriff's Department...
TRENTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q106.5

Maine’s Upland Bird + Small Game Season Opens Saturday

The hunting season in Maine is heating up. This weekend, bird season starts throughout the state. Another hunting season starts Saturday. September 25 marks the start of Maine's upland bird and small game seasons. Some migratory bird seasons also begin Saturday, like woodcock. Waterfowl Northern Zones will open to regular duck hunting on September 27, and Southern Zones on October 1. Huntable upland birds include ruffed grouse, bobwhite quail, and pheasant. Small game species include gray squirrel and snowshoe hare.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Police Say Human Remains Found at Lewiston Solid Waste Facility

Police are investigating after human remains were found at the Lewiston solid waste facility. Maine State Police received a call just before 9:00 Tuesday morning from someone reporting that human remains had been discovered at the solid waste facility on River Road in Lewiston. Detectives from the Lewiston Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and began interviewing witnesses.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Wanted Man Arrested after Allegedly Pulling Gun on Bangor Police

Bangor Police say a trespassing call to Family Dollar ended with a foot pursuit against a wanted man, who allegedly pulled a gun on the officers. Sergeant Wade Betters says officers responded to the store, located at 89 State Street, at approximately 8:10 PM Thursday. One of the people involved in the incident was evasive with the officers and gave them a false name. When the officers discovered that his true identity is Eufemio Santana of Hampden, he took off running. Police also learned that there was a failure to appear in court warrant out for Santana's arrest, in connection with a driving offense.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Police Seek Waldo County Man Who Allegedly Crashed Car to Evade Arrest

Maine State Police are asking for the public's help locating a Waldo County man who's wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. Hart Putnam, 22, was involved in a pursuit with police recently and crashed his vehicle into the woods, in an effort to evade arrest, according to police. He had two passengers in the vehicle with him. Police haven't said whether the other people in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Maine Woods Makes Travel Channel’s List of ‘Most Haunted Forests’

Nature isn't the only thing amongst the trees in this haunted forest in Maine, says Travel Channel. There's plenty of ghost stories and folklore that are set in the Maine woods. Unexplained disappearances, mysterious beasts, and even contact with extraterrestrials. According to a list put together by Travel Channel, Maine is home to a particularly frightening stand of trees. Making their list of "11 Haunted Forests" is Randolph Forest in Randolph, Maine.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy