Tuscaloosa, AL

Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning

By Steve Shannon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.

Comments / 177

CAMO EVERYTHING
5d ago

I work at Walmart. our store closed down about 6 months ago for (deep cleaning)... no outside crews were there, no new cleaning measures were placed, it was all standard days just without customers

Reply(3)
32
Becky Palmer
5d ago

how can you deep clean a store that is shipping in stuff from China. and other countries around the world touch contamination

Reply(3)
47
409justsayin
5d ago

They had a crew come in all suited up spraying the store while we worked & watched ...Walmart associates temperatures r not being checked overnight, the vendors r not checked ...just a line of BS ,they said we were short on workers so no temperature checks Walmart #0408

Reply(2)
19
Detroit Free Press

Last Kmart store in Michigan preparing to close

The last Kmart store in Michigan — the birthplace of the once-ubiquitous discount brand — will soon be closing. The Kmart in Marshall, about a 20-minute drive east of Battle Creek, is preparing to shut its doors by Nov. 21 and is hiring temporary employees to help with the closing, according to job postings and a store associate who answered the phone Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Best Life

Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so.
FOOD SAFETY
Tidewater News

‘Every Day Is Frightening’: Working For Walmart Amid Covid

Elsewhere within the nation, the dialog has begun to maneuver on, away from early Covid alarm and into one thing extra guardedly speculative. What will post-pandemic life appear like? How have our priorities shifted? But for huge swaths of the nation, largely untouched by doses from Pfizer and Moderna, it stays late 2020 in some ways.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WKRN

Voluntary recall issued for cashews, trail mix that could contain glass pieces

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A brand of trail mix and cashews sold in Tennessee have been voluntarily recalled due to the potential of glass mixed within the product. SunTree Snack Foods, LLC. has issued a voluntary recall of Roasted Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces and Trail Mix containing Roasted Salted Cashews Due to potential presence of glass pieces.
NASHVILLE, TN
NottinghamMD.com

SunTree Snack Foods recalls some cashews, trail mix sold in Maryland due to potential presence of glass pieces

BALTIMORE, MD—SunTree Snack Foods LLC is recalling specific items of Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB brand names that contain specific lots of cashews due to the potential presence of glass pieces. The following items are being recalled: Product labels can be viewed online here (PDF). No injuries have been reported to date. Although the investigation is … Continue reading "SunTree Snack Foods recalls some cashews, trail mix sold in Maryland due to potential presence of glass pieces" The post SunTree Snack Foods recalls some cashews, trail mix sold in Maryland due to potential presence of glass pieces appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
EatThis

These 4 Costco Items Have Changed, Customers Say

Unlike other grocery stores, there are actually significantly fewer items at each Costco warehouse—even though they are huge. However, Costco members know these products well and can tell when something has changed even in the slightest. Recently they have noticed some favorites throughout the warehouse are not what they use to be.
RETAIL
moneytalksnews.com

Costco Is Putting Limits on These 4 Products

Costco once again is restricting how much you can buy when it comes to certain essential goods. Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, shortages of some goods caused Costco to limit the amount shoppers could purchase. Now, the warehouse giant is returning to that practice. In a quarterly earnings call...
RETAIL
Mix 93.1

Walmart Gets Rid of Layaway, Will Offer Loan Program Instead

For those that are getting ready for holiday shopping and use layaway programs, read this before you go. As we quickly approach the holiday season of shopping, Walmart has decided to change things up a bit. As a single dad without a lot of extra cash on hand, I have used layaway programs in several holiday shopping seasons. It comes in handy for a lot of people. However, don't expect to see that at Walmart this year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
RALEIGH, NC
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Effective Immediately

Like nearly every store, Walmart has undergone major changes over the past few years. The big-box retailer has recently phased out hundreds of McDonald's restaurants, and removed its large, orange pickup towers, as more customers are choosing curbside services. But these are just some of the ways Walmart is evolving over time, and its newest change may not be something all customers will be happy about. Read on to find out more about Walmart's latest removal, which has already gone into effect.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Syracuse.com

Walmart won’t offer layaway this holiday season, shifts to program with interest fees

A staple of holiday shopping won’t be available this year. No Walmart stores in the U.S. will be offering layaway this year, according to a report on WRAL. In the past, Walmart offered layaway from late August through mid-December, allowing customers to put items on hold with a deposit and then make payments towards their balance. No interest was charged on the items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
1077 WRKR

JC Penney Closing More Stores. Is Crossroads Mall Store Safe?

The term "troubled retailer" seems redundant. With the exception of a few like Target, Kohl's, and any online store, it seems like all retailers are to some degree troubled. JC Penney was one of the highest profile retailers to file for bankruptcy in May of last year, in the heart of the pandemic. At that time the plan was close more than a quarter of their retail locations. According to USAToday, that figure came out to 242 of 846. This week, the company announced two additional closings, one in Mississippi and another in Texas.
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco Just Told Members This Grocery Essential is Delayed

Costco is having trouble keeping up with toilet paper demand again, a year and a half after the supply vanished from every grocery store in America when the pandemic started. The warehouse chain recently alerted members to considerable shipping issues that are leading to online order delays. Members who purchased...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
