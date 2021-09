The Lake City Council has approved the formation of a new committee to investigate the feasibility of bringing a new assisted living community to town. Former Lake City Administrator, Lee Vogt, along with Judy Schleisman and Joyce Schleisman, approached the council with the idea during their meeting earlier this week. According to Eric Wood, the current city administrator, Lake City has a large elderly population for a town of its size, so the need for a facility like this certainly exists. The committee will be formed following the Nov. 2 elections and will consist of the mayor, two council members and several community and business leaders. The committee is expected to report its initial findings back to the council by the end of this year.

LAKE CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO