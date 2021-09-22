CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

DA’s office urges allegations of sexual assault at UMass Amherst be reported to authorities, outlines process for criminal investigations

By Cassie McGrath
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan emphasized Wednesday that his team is taking sexual assault allegations at University of Massachusetts Amherst seriously, urging people to report cases to authorities after students protested outside Theta Chi Fraternity on Sunday and Monday. The protests were the result of sexual assault allegations that...

www.masslive.com

